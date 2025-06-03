South Africa: Cosatu Welcomes the Recommencement of the Presidential Employment Stimulus' Teachers' Assistants

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) welcomes the recommencement of the Presidential Employment Stimulus (PES)' Teachers' Assistants Programe with 200 000 starting work today across the country. This is a welcome boost by government led by the African National Congress in the fight against unemployment, and will provide a monthly wage for these young participants.

The Federation has supported the PES as it has provided its participants wages linked to the National Minimum Wage (NMW); and the skills, training and experience needed to find permanent decent work upon completion. The Teaching Assistants have been a pillar of support for teachers and boosted classroom learning. This has been a welcome shift from other public employment programmes which have paid far below the NMW, provided little if any skills development or training, and often served merely as a source of cheap labour for what should be permanent work.

We appreciate that the intake of 200 000 Teaching Assistants today is not enough on its own to turn the tide on our staggering levels of unemployment, of 43.1% overall and 72% for young people, but it is a progressive step in the right direction.

It is important that many of these participants are provided the support and opportunity to become permanent teachers. Reversing the rising ratio of teachers to learners is key if we are to improve education outcomes and help prepare learners for their post-school education and career paths.

COSATU has been deeply concerned that over the past two years, under misguided and ill-considered budget cuts, this critical programme providing a lifeline to thousands of young people, was cut from a peak of R35 billion to R3.5 billion in 2024.

The allocation of R31 billion from the fiscus and the Unemployment Insurance Fund is money well spent in our collective efforts to tackle unemployment. Whilst welcoming these allocations and hoping it marks a shift from years of disastrous budget cuts, much more must be done to provide a pathway to employment for millions of young people.

Government needs to engage with Labour and Business at Nedlac on ways to drastically ramp up public and private funding for the Presidential Employment Stimulus and to replicate its successes across other public employment, internships and artisanship programmes.