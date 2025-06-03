Nigeria: Police Bust Notorious Car Theft Syndicate, Recover Stolen Vehicle in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has busted a notorious car-snatching syndicate and recovered a vehicle stolen from Enugu State.

Members of the four-man notorious syndicate include Ibrahim Dahiru and Abdulrazaq Muhammed of Angwan Rogo, Jos, Plateau State.

Others are 28-year-old Muhammad Sani from Potiskum, Yobe State and Mustapha Isah, a native of Misau local government area of Bauchi State.

The suspects allegedly conspired and carried out an armed carjacking in Enugu State, during which they forcefully snatched a black Toyota Venza with registration number KWL 668 GN (Abuja) at gunpoint.

According to the Command's Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ramhan Nansel, the operatives attached to the Doma Division apprehended the suspects and recovered the stolen vehicle less than 24 hours after the crime was committed.

SP Nansel said the suspects were arrested along Doma-Lafia Road in Nasarawa State following intelligence regarding the crime and movement of the criminals.

"Through prompt intelligence gathering and seamless inter-state collaboration, the suspects were intercepted and arrested along the Doma-Lafia axis, and the stolen vehicle was immediately recovered," SP Nansel explained.

The PPRO said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed has expressed happiness over the development, describing it as a major breakthrough in the fight against organised vehicle theft.

The CP emphasised the Command's resolution in ensuring that criminal activities were swiftly tackled and perpetrators brought to justice.

"He (CP) further commended the gallant efforts of the operatives involved in the operation and reassured members of the public of the Nigeria Police Force's unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property across the state," he stated.

Nansel who said the suspects were in custody, added that investigations were ongoing to unravel the full scope of their criminal network with a view to nipping same in the bud.