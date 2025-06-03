Nigeria: Tinubu's Aide Tasks Women On Entrepreneurship As Pink Fleur Unveils 'Noor Collection'

Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu, Princess Atika Ajanah, has reiterated the administration's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for entrepreneurial growth, particularly among youth and women.

Princess Ajanah stated this at the weekend while speaking at the exclusive private viewing of the "Noor Collection" by Pink Fleur, a top trendy clothing line in Abuja, giving the Nigeria fashion industry a significant boost.

According to her, the ongoing initiatives by the federal government aimed at bolstering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), emphasising that businesses like Pink Fleur were rapidly transcending the "small-scale" label.

The event, dubbed "Pink Fleur," not only showcased exquisite designs inspired by the ethereal glow of sunrise but also served as a powerful platform to advocate for the empowerment of women entrepreneurs and the crucial role of small and medium businesses in national development.

"Honestly, I was blown away when I came in here and saw so many collections and so many designs. You know, Zainab has been someone who has been very entrepreneurial. From scarves, from these vintage scarves to some Facebook talks, and today we're here. So, I'm really, really happy for her and I'm excited.

"I'm happy for two reasons because she's a youth and she's a woman," she stated.

Princess Ajanah further elaborated on the significance of Zainab Salihijo's journey as a young female entrepreneur. She acknowledged the inherent challenges faced by the demographics in establishing and sustaining businesses. She highlighted the government's proactive role in addressing these hurdles.

"The enabling environment is actually a first of all, let me put that straight, under this administration, because I work with the presidency, and I can assure you that the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ministry of Human Affairs, and Ministry of Youth Development have been doing a lot to encourage young entrepreneurs. We have a lot of programs out there."

She further emphasised the broader scope of governmental support beyond humanitarian aid, noting: "Even other than humanitarian, we also have some programs that have been tailored towards empowering and boosting small, medium businesses. But you can't even call this a small-scale business anymore. This is more on the larger scale, you know. It's so beautiful. This Pink Fleur is so beautiful. And her designs are so unique. So, we also believe that she's going to inspire other young people by this initiative."

She, therefore, urged Zainab Salihijo and aspiring entrepreneurs on the importance of perseverance and consistency.

"I would advise her to stay steadfast. It's not easy when you start a new business. There will be hiccups here and there. But those are just startup hiccups. They are usually phases which you just pass if you're resilient and determined," she added.

Princess Ajanah expressed optimism about the growing entrepreneurial spirit among Nigerian youth, citing tangible government initiatives.

"Recently, the small, medium, small and medium has just launched a hub, a sewing hub, where 200 entrepreneurs, especially those in fashion designing, can just go and pay as low as 200 Naira to rent a machine. So, even if you don't even have the infrastructure, a lot of measures have been put in place now to encourage you, especially in this hard line of business. So, I encourage every young person out there to get your hands on some craft. This government, especially, is ready to assist you with grants and a lot of technical trainings."

In her welcome address, Zainab Salihijo, the creative force behind Pink Fleur and the Pink Fleur Foundation, shared the inspiration behind the "Noor Collection" and her commitment to purpose-driven fashion.

"Pink Fleur is a clothing brand. We've been in business since 2013 and this particular event is to showcase our new collection, called The Noor Collection, inspired by the light that comes from the sunrise. So, everything here is inspired by that."

Beyond the aesthetics, Salihijo unveiled a heartwarming social initiative integrated into the collection. "We also have an initiative with the collection that's coming with it. So, we have these IDP women that we're supporting that we met in the park while I was taking walks. So, I decided to offer them jobs to clean up the parks because the parks are getting really dirty. So, we want to grow this initiative and empower these women because after getting the jobs, we realized that they said they were so happy and they felt dignified and we just wanted to keep doing that for them."

Reflecting on her entrepreneurial journey, Salihijo emphasized the fulfillment of creating opportunities for others. "I was working before starting Pink Fleur but I realized that having your own job and empowering other people is more fulfilling for me anyway, than the 9 to 5. So, I enjoy being an entrepreneur because you're able to share your knowledge with other people. You're able to grow other people and you're able to empower others as well. Because if you think about it, the people that you hire are using those jobs that you provide for them to actually provide for their own families and things. So, I would encourage young women to get into entrepreneurship. I'll tell you that it's not easy, but I mean life is really not easy. And so, just keep pushing and keep going. You're going to see, you're going to reap the benefits."

She further elaborated on Pink Fleur's evolving philosophy: "Pink Fleur, we started as a clothing brand that was selling clothes and things. But now we feel we want to embody it more in terms of that we want to have fashion with meaning. So, if you buy pieces from us, we want it to be that you wear it for years to come. Because it's going to be so powerful."

Addressing the patronage of Nigerian-made goods, Salihijo expressed confidence. "Yes, Nigerians do wear fashion made in Nigeria. And also, right now, there's a big demand for Nigerian brands abroad as well. They've seen the craftsmanship that goes into it. And there's so much that goes into it."

Her appeal to the government was direct and impactful: "For the government, I would like to appeal to the government to start taking entrepreneurs seriously. And not just think of us as just tailors. I mean, we're doing a lot. We're empowering a lot of artisans in Nigeria. And we're providing jobs for them. So, if we're given the opportunity, and if people invest in us and see what they're doing. I mean, the fashion business is a $1 billion industry. And so, there's a lot of market for it. So, if we're being invested in, we're going to go bigger than this. And go global. Because this is what we're aspiring to become."

Earlier, Anuli Aniebo, the Executive Director of HEIR Women, a girls and young women development hub, lauded Pink Fleur's contribution to the market.

"I'm always overjoyed when I see women entrepreneurs create pieces and just add value to the market. Pink flair has distinctive pieces, fantastically designed, well-crafted for the everyday women. It's really, you should own a piece."

Aniebo called for greater government investment in women entrepreneurs, according to her, the government has a lot more to do. There are so many young women who have skills. All they want is for somebody to be confident in them and invest in them. And we really need a lot of our government to open up more of this kind of opportunities for girls and young women. The talent can never be enough.

"We don't have enough talent that are being showcased, but we have a lot more talent that are still yet to be showcased. So the government needs to really ensure that they put their money where their mouth is. Invest in women. Women add more value to the GDP of the country. What are we waiting for? They're untapped talent. Let's ensure that we all put our hands on deck and add more value to women in Nigeria," she urged.

Nkiru, CEO of Iyaoni Pant & Bra, a top retail underwear business in Abuja, expressed her long-standing admiration for Zainab Salihidjho and her brand.

"Pink flair? I've followed the pink flair for a long time. The owner, Zainab, is a very, very great person that I hold in high esteem. She's my customer. And I've appreciated her for a long time. So, it was my chance to give back. So, I'm glad to be here today."

Nkiru passionately advocated for women's financial independence through entrepreneurship. "I would totally sign up for it any day. I'm encouraging more women around me to do this. Dare to run a business. Dare to make something out of your life. Dare to be financially independent. And why you do this? Because, well, financial independence takes a lot of discomfort from you. Certain conditions that will make you condescend to certain levels. You will not be able to take that chance because you have your money back."

Zainab Salihijo concluded by sharing the intimate inspiration behind the "Noor Collection." while reiterating Pink Fleur's new direction.

"I just want to inform you that Pink Fleur now is moving in a new direction in the direction of companionship, sisterhood and a passion with a purpose, not just creating pieces for pieces sake. So we want to create things that matter, things that last, things that if you buy something you know you can wear in the next 10 years and these pieces would be pieces that would mean a lot to you that you can stand in different ways.