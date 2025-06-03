Zimbabwe: SPCA Says Pitbull's Owner Neglected His Dogs

2 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zimbabwe National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), has in its initial assessment of the fatal pitbull attack on Samuel Machara, stated that the owner of the dogs showed negligence and poor management of the dangerous breeds he kept at his property, which was enclosed by a half-length perimeter wall.

The owner of the dogs, Mike Mupinga, was arrested Sunday and charged with culpable homicide.

In a statement issued after the incident, the SPCA said that Mupinga's failure to properly care for and handle his dogs led them to develop aggressive behaviours, making them dangerous.

The organisation has since removed all the dogs from the property and confirmed that they were euthanised.

"Initial assessment indicates clear evidence of neglect, confinement, and poor socialization of the animals involved. Such conditions are known to severely affect canine behaviour and are especially dangerous when present in certain breeds, particularly those already classified as high risk or dangerous," the SPCA said.

The SPCA further warned the public against crossbreeding dangerous dog breeds, explaining that such animals require specialised handling skills that many owners may lack, potentially leading to tragic outcomes.

"We strongly caution the public against the ownership, breeding, and cross-breeding of dangerous dog breeds. These animals require specialised handling, socialization and containment responsibilities that, if neglected, can result in tragic consequences such as these," the SPCA added.

The organisation urged the public to approach its offices for assistance with appropriate animal care, advice, or if they wish to surrender their animals.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.