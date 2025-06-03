Zimbabwe: SPCA Says Pitbull's Owner Neglected His Dogs

The Zimbabwe National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), has in its initial assessment of the fatal pitbull attack on Samuel Machara, stated that the owner of the dogs showed negligence and poor management of the dangerous breeds he kept at his property, which was enclosed by a half-length perimeter wall.

The owner of the dogs, Mike Mupinga, was arrested Sunday and charged with culpable homicide.

In a statement issued after the incident, the SPCA said that Mupinga's failure to properly care for and handle his dogs led them to develop aggressive behaviours, making them dangerous.

The organisation has since removed all the dogs from the property and confirmed that they were euthanised.

"Initial assessment indicates clear evidence of neglect, confinement, and poor socialization of the animals involved. Such conditions are known to severely affect canine behaviour and are especially dangerous when present in certain breeds, particularly those already classified as high risk or dangerous," the SPCA said.

The SPCA further warned the public against crossbreeding dangerous dog breeds, explaining that such animals require specialised handling skills that many owners may lack, potentially leading to tragic outcomes.

"We strongly caution the public against the ownership, breeding, and cross-breeding of dangerous dog breeds. These animals require specialised handling, socialization and containment responsibilities that, if neglected, can result in tragic consequences such as these," the SPCA added.

The organisation urged the public to approach its offices for assistance with appropriate animal care, advice, or if they wish to surrender their animals.