South Africa: Condolences After Runner Dies During Slave Route Challenge

The City of Cape Town and race organisers have expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the runner who tragically passed away during the Slave Route Challenge held on Sunday, 1 June 2025.

According to the Slave Route Challenge race organising committee, the incident occurred when an oak tree unexpectedly fell along the race route in the Garden area, striking a runner along Government Avenue.

"Emergency services responded swiftly and transported the runner to the hospital, where she sadly succumbed to her injuries.

"On behalf of the Slave Route Challenge organising committee, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the runner's family, friends, and loved ones. This is a devastating loss, and we are holding her family in our thoughts during this profoundly difficult time," a City of Cape Town statement said.

The city described the incident as "tragic". "We are working closely with the event organisers and the South African Police Service to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Meanwhile, the race organising team said the safety and well-being of every participant have always been their top priority.

"All safety and security protocols were observed and implemented ahead of the event in close collaboration with the City of Cape Town and emergency services. This was a tragic and unforeseeable accident, and we are working closely with the relevant authorities to fully understand the circumstances surrounding it.

"Out of respect, we will not be releasing any further details. We ask that the privacy of the runner's family be respected as they mourn."

Founded in 2011 by Farouk Meyer, a founding member of the Itheko Running Club, this race has grown into a significant annual tradition.

The event traces the "slave route" and honours those who built Cape Town, and brings together people from all walks of life.

Beginning at City Hall, the route winds through District Six, Bo-Kaap, the Castle of Good Hope, and other iconic landmarks before concluding at the Grand Parade.