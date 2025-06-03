Zimbabwe: Karoi Fills Key Posts After Years of Leadership Gaps

Karoi Town Council says it has recruited 35 out of 56 key senior staff positions that became vacant following the dismissal and suspension of officials over incompetence and corruption.

Since 2017, the Mashonaland West dormitory town has operated without substantive leadership in critical departments a situation that saw the local authority lose several labour disputes and pay hefty legal fees ultimately costing ratepayers.

Speaking to 263Chat, Karoi Town Council chairperson Alderman Kudakwashe Chigumo confirmed the municipality is actively working to rebuild its top management team to improve service delivery.

"On recruitment of critical management staff, we had a total of 56 positions that had no substantive personnel. So out of the 56 positions, we have to date filled 35 positions excluding the town secretary position, which we expect to be filled by this month.

"By the end of July, we expect to have filled the remaining vacant positions and also to have finalised all necessary procedures with the Local Government Board, which oversees the recruitment of senior managers," said Chigumo

The council chairperson said that while progress has been made, financial constraints have slowed the full recruitment process.

"The whole process of recruitment of senior managers should have been finished by now had it not been for the financial constraints facing the council. Remember, the recruitment comes at a cost, so if we do it all at once, it would heavily strain our finances," said Chigumo.

He also highlighted the root of the problem: a skills gap that had crippled Karoi's operations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The challenge we faced as a council was not only about lacking substantive personnel but also a lack of necessary skills in management, which was negatively affecting service delivery in our town. So, the council had to take the necessary step to fire incompetent managers and appoint managers in acting capacity."

Karoi's troubles have long been linked to instability at the top. The town has been without a substantive town secretary since the 2021 suspension of Wellington Mutikani, with at least six different individuals taking up the role in an acting capacity. The most recent, Tongai Namisala, was suspended on corruption charges.

Meanwhile, the council is servicing nearly 2,000 housing stands in Kubatana suburb--a project that had stalled for nearly a decade. Still burdened by a US$7 million debt in unpaid rates, Karoi hopes the latest wave of permanent appointments will restore public confidence and improve long-overdue service delivery.