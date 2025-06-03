The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) says inmates at Harare Remand Prison are living in degrading and inhumane conditions.

In line with its constitutional mandate, the ZHRC conducted a human rights monitoring visit to Harare Remand Prison on April 29, 2025, and found that prisoners were being held under severely inhumane circumstances.

Addressing journalists in Harare on Monday, ZHRC chairperson Jessie Majome said the visit aimed to ascertain and verify concerns over the prolonged detention of inmates, particularly those arrested for politically sensitive reasons.

"The mission was meant to ascertain and verify facts following concerns over the prolonged detention of inmates arrested for politically sensitive cases, including Blessed Mhlanga and the 94 detainees arrested in relation to the 31 March 2025 Protests," said Majome.

Mhlanga, a first-year law student at the University of Zimbabwe, was arrested in February 2025 on charges of inciting violence after allegedly broadcasting a video statement by war veteran Blessed Geza. He spent 72 days in pre-trial detention and missed his examinations.

Majome, a lawyer and former deputy justice minister, said political inmates are particularly vulnerable to extended detention without trial.

"Inmates held in cases of political interests suffered prolonged pre-trial detention in violation of the right to be detained without trial and to be released on bail unless there are compelling reason justifying such detention.

"The inmates experienced inhuman living conditions mostly due to overcrowding, with prison cells designed for 35 inmates holding more than 80, leading to unsanitary and degrading living conditions," said Majome.

The rights body has urged the government to urgently address the situation.

"In light of these findings, the ZHRC urged relevant authorities to take immediate action to prioritise urgent bail application since bail is a right to be enjoyed by all unless there are compelling reasons justifying continued detention, to conduct thorough investigations into alleged police misconduct and ensure accountability for any abuses.

"Improve prison conditions, reduce overcrowding, restore communication facilities and ensure adequate medical care for all detainees," added Majome.

However, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services has attributed the dire prison conditions to resource shortages.

A report presented in the National Assembly in February 2023 by the Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs confirmed that major prisons across the country are overcrowded.

"At the time of the visits, it was gathered that Harare Remand Prison, with a holding capacity of 900 inmates, was housing approximately 1,485 inmates inclusive of 154 prohibited immigrants.

"At Bindura Prison, a prison cell with a holding capacity of 20 inmates was housing 87 inmates instead," said the committee.

As of April 2025, Zimbabwe's combined prison population stood at 22,878, exceeding the national holding capacity of 17,000 inmates.

The committee attributed the overcrowding to the frequent imposition of custodial sentences by the courts, instead of alternative sentencing options.