South Africa: Public Works to Study Final George Building Collapse Report

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) is set to study the final report into the deadly George building collapse that claimed the lives of 34 people.

This as Minister Dean Macpherson has received the final report on the tragic building collapse in George on 6 May 2024 which claimed the lives of 34 people and injured 28 others.

In a statement on Monday, the DPWI said the Minister received the final report from the Council for the Built Environment (CBE), through its body Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA).

The department said the report marks a critical step in its commitment to uncover the truth behind the disaster and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

"As the department, we will now carefully study the report to develop a pathway forward to ensure that a tragedy such as the George Building collapse never happens again. As I have previously committed, after studying the report, I will personally return to George to present the findings of this report to the families affected by this tragedy. They deserve to hear directly from us, not through the media, about what went wrong and how we intend to rectify it," said the Minister.

He also emphasised that the collapse was the result of systemic failures across various regulatory bodies and a lack of cooperation among key stakeholders. He reiterated that accountability cannot be optional when human lives are lost due to human error.

The department will continue to work with the South African Police Service (SAPS), the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and other relevant regulatory bodies to ensure accountability.

"As I have said before, the collapse of the George building was entirely preventable, and we will therefore work towards accountability and address any errors which may have been identified. By working together, we are ensuring a safe and secure construction sector for all stakeholders," said the Minister.

Last month marked the one-year anniversary of the building collapse which saw the Minister address the community at the George Town Hall.

In April, an independent forensic investigation into the collapse in the Western Cape revealed systemic failures at multiple levels.

The findings, presented by Human Settlements Minister, Thembi Simelane, revealed a series of procedural and structural failures, including irregular project enrolment, inspection lapses, poor material quality, and violations of occupational health and safety (OHS) protocols.