Ethiopia Embarks On Rural Corridor Dev't With Broad Vision to Transform Country, Says PM Abiy

2 June 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, shared on social media pages that, rural Corridor Development is a national initiative with a broad vision to transform the country.

As part of this effort, the Prime Minister has launched the rural corridor development project in Hamido Kebele, located in the Adilo District of the Nebata Zone, in the Central Ethiopia Region.

"During our visit, we also met a model farmer who has set an outstanding example by creating a clean, healthy, and visually appealing homestead," the Premier stated.

In addition to maintaining a well-organized, clean-living environment, Abiy also indicated that this farmer is also actively engaged in the 'Bounty of the Basket' initiative and vegetable and fruit cultivation in his own compound.

"This commendable work should be expanded to other areas through collaborative efforts," the Prime minister underlined.

Equally impressive are the community-driven initiatives to transform Mount Hambaricho, a distinctive natural landmark in the zone, into an eco-tourism destination.

The construction of 777 climbing steps has made the mountain more accessible, offering a unique experience for tourists who enjoy hiking and birdwatching.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.