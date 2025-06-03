Ethiopia Embarks On Rural Corridor Dev't With Broad Vision to Transform Country, Says PM Abiy

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, shared on social media pages that, rural Corridor Development is a national initiative with a broad vision to transform the country.

As part of this effort, the Prime Minister has launched the rural corridor development project in Hamido Kebele, located in the Adilo District of the Nebata Zone, in the Central Ethiopia Region.

"During our visit, we also met a model farmer who has set an outstanding example by creating a clean, healthy, and visually appealing homestead," the Premier stated.

In addition to maintaining a well-organized, clean-living environment, Abiy also indicated that this farmer is also actively engaged in the 'Bounty of the Basket' initiative and vegetable and fruit cultivation in his own compound.

"This commendable work should be expanded to other areas through collaborative efforts," the Prime minister underlined.

Equally impressive are the community-driven initiatives to transform Mount Hambaricho, a distinctive natural landmark in the zone, into an eco-tourism destination.

The construction of 777 climbing steps has made the mountain more accessible, offering a unique experience for tourists who enjoy hiking and birdwatching.