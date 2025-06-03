Ethiopia Reaffirms Unwavering Support for Sudan's Efforts to Ensure Durable Peace

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Sudan's efforts to achieve peace and stability, during a visit by the country's high-level delegation to port Sudan.

The Ethiopian delegation, led by Director General of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) of Ethiopia, Redwan Hussein left for Port Sudan.

During the meeting, Director General Redwan and the Prime Minister's Advisor on East African Affairs with the rank of minister, Getachew Reda, delivered a message from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to the Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The Ethiopian delegation underscored Ethiopia's continued commitment to supporting Sudan's pursuit of peace and national stability.

Following the meeting, Director General Redwan emphasized that Ethiopia stands in solidarity with the Sudanese people and remains a dedicated partner in their journey toward lasting peace.

"(We) received by and held discussion with Brother Mufadel at Port Sudan. And we conveyed PM Abiy's message to General Alburhan.....We also expressed Ethiopia's unwavering resolve to help Sudan regain peace and stability," Redwan wrote on X.