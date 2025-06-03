Namibia: Kamanya Returns Home After Top-Two African Finish At Miss World 2025

Namibia's Selma Kamanya received a warm welcome at Hosea Kutako International Airport on Monday, following her historic performance at the Miss World 2025 pageant held in Hyderabad, India.

Kamanya placed among the top two African finalists at the international event, marking Namibia's most significant achievement at Miss World since the early 1990s.

Her journey was boosted by her win in the top model challenge and her advocacy work around mental health and sustainable agriculture, showcased through her Innovation Foundation.

Kamanya returned home to cheers from supporters, friends, and family.

"I am immensely grateful for the experience, hopefully I get to advance the industry here with all I have learnt about pageantry in India," she said on Monday.

Her father, Kiriat Kamanya, who was also present at the airport to receive his daughter, expressed his joy and pride, extending gratitude to the nation for rallying behind his daughter for the duration of the contest.

"My daughter made us proud. Thank you to all those who supported her on her journey," Kamanya told the media.