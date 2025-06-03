Ugandan Pilgrims Laud Saudi Government's Hajj Management Amid Final Rituals

Ugandan Muslim pilgrims currently undertaking the Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have commended the Saudi authorities for their exceptional organisation and management of the annual Islamic pilgrimage.

Speaking during a morning orientation session at their residence in Manazil Al Fath, Gaza, in Makkah, the pilgrims praised the Kingdom's efforts in maintaining order and ensuring hygiene, especially in handling the massive crowds and traffic.

"It is amazing how the Holy Sanctuary in Makkah is maintained. It glows day and night as millions of pilgrims from around the world continue to arrive," said one elderly female pilgrim. "Despite the huge crowds, you hardly feel any discomfort--only a deep sense of spiritual connection, even as we endure the scorching heat."

The session focused on the final stages of the pilgrimage, which will climax on June 5 at the plains of Mount Arafat, a pivotal moment in the Hajj marked by personal devotion and prayer.

Sheikh Ali Juma Shiwuyu, the Secretary for Hajj and Umrah at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC), is leading the delegation through the sacred rites. He is working alongside Dr. Sheikh Ahmad Hamid Wandega, Eastern Regional Assistant to the Mufti, who led collective supplications during the session.

Dr. Wandega prayed for the successful completion of the pilgrimage, invoking blessings upon the pilgrims, peace in Uganda, and good health for President Museveni and his government.

The Ugandan delegation includes senior religious leaders such as District Kadhis and County Sheikhs, who are participating in the rituals and providing guidance to the pilgrims.

The Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, annually draws millions of Muslims to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, requiring meticulous planning and coordination by the Saudi authorities. This year's pilgrimage is expected to see a higher number of participants following eased pandemic-era restrictions.