Uganda: Mao Re-Elected DP President for Fourth Term

Norbert Mao has been declared the newly elected president of the Democratic Party for a fourth term after securing 969 votes in a tightly contested internal election.

His closest challenger, Dr. Lulume Bayigga, received 339 votes, while Elia Alitia managed 52 votes.

The election, initially scheduled for Saturday, was delayed and took place under heavy security presence.

It was marred by violence and protests from some delegates who questioned the process.

The tallying exercise was later shifted from the original venue of the delegates conference to a hotel in Kampala amid rising tensions and objections from sections of the party membership.

Mao, who has led the Democratic Party since 2010, now extends his hold on the party at a time when internal divisions and questions about the party's direction remain unresolved.