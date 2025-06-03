Uganda: Wave of Cattle Thefts Sparks Fear Among Busoga Locals

Residents of Nabirumba Sub-county in Kamuli District are gripped by fear and frustration as a surge in livestock theft continues to wreak havoc across their villages.

The escalating thefts, especially in the villages of Butwale, Bukalu, and Buluta, are threatening the livelihoods of the predominantly agricultural community, with residents now demanding immediate and decisive government intervention.

Farmers say they are losing their primary source of income and sustenance to the criminals, pushing many families deeper into economic hardship and insecurity.

Paul Kyebanakolanga, the Local Council II chairman of Nabirumba 1, voiced his deep concern during a recent interview, calling on the government to urgently enhance security measures in the area.

"We are in desperate need of more security. Our people are losing their livelihoods, and we need the government to step in and protect us from these criminals," said Kyabankolanga.

He also criticized the current investigative approaches used by law enforcement, particularly the reliance on police sniffer dogs.

He argued that while the dogs may assist in some cases, the evidence they help uncover is often insufficient in court, and the tracking methods are too limited to effectively combat organized livestock theft.

"The police dogs are simply not enough," he emphasized. "We need more sophisticated and reliable methods of investigation."

His sentiments were echoed by Jacob Lwanga, the youth chairman of Nabirumba, who revealed that the rampant theft has discouraged many young people from investing in livestock farming.

"Our young people are afraid to invest in livestock farming because of the high risk of theft," Lwanga said. "We need the government to take this issue seriously and provide us with the protection we deserve."

Similar cases are rampant in other districts like Kaliro, Buyende and Luuka.

Police Spokesperson for Busoga North, Michael Kasadha, acknowledged the rise in livestock theft across the region.

He confirmed that security agencies are stepping up efforts to tackle the vice.

"We have strengthened detection and apprehension methods to stop livestock theft," Kasadha said.

"The regular police have been reinforced with personnel from the Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) to boost the fight against cattle theft in Busoga North."

Kasadha highlighted the role of the Police Canine Unit, which he said has been instrumental in several successful investigations.

Between January and May 2025, Busoga North Police recorded 38 cases of cattle theft. With the help of sniffer dogs, 28 suspects were apprehended, and 24 were charged and remanded.

"The sniffer dogs have helped in tracking, scent detection, apprehension of suspects, locating stolen animals, and gathering evidence," he explained.

"Dogs can track the scent of stolen animals within 24 hours of the crime, often leading investigators to the location of the animals or suspects."

Despite these efforts, residents and local leaders insist that the current measures are not enough to stem the tide of theft.

They are calling for more comprehensive strategies, including improved investigative tools, increased police patrols, and better community-police collaboration.

The continued pressure from Nabirumba residents underscores the broader challenge of livestock theft in rural Uganda, where economic livelihoods heavily depend on farming.

As calls for urgent government action grow louder, all eyes are now on security agencies and policymakers to deliver lasting solutions and restore confidence among the affected communities.

Police Spokesperson Kasadha also commended the local communities for their vigilance and cooperation, urging them to remain alert and report any suspicious activities.

"The fight against cattle theft cannot be won by police alone," he noted. "We appreciate the support of the public and encourage continued cooperation to keep our communities safe."

As residents of Busoga North continue to rally for protection, their plight serves as a wake-up call for enhanced rural security, improved law enforcement capabilities, and a renewed government commitment to safeguarding Uganda's agricultural backbone.