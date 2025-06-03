Uganda: Former Makerere Guild President Alionzi Joins NRM, Eyes Arua City Mayoral Seat

Former Makerere University Guild President Lawrence Alionzi, popularly known as Dangote, has defected from the National Unity Platform (NUP) to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) as he prepares to contest for the Arua City mayoral seat in the 2026 general elections.

The NRM Secretariat on Monday confirmed that Alionzi was officially received into the party by Secretary General Richard Todwong, in a meeting also attended by Hajjat Medina Naham, the NRM Director of Finance and Administration.

"The NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong, was pleased to officially receive Lawrence Alionzi, former Guild President, Makerere University, on the NUP ticket to the ruling party," the NRM stated in a communication.

Alionzi, who served as Makerere's 88th Guild President after winning the December 2022 election on the NUP ticket, was accompanied by several other youth leaders also defecting from opposition ranks.

The group cited what they called ideological confusion and a lack of strategic direction in NUP and other opposition formations.

Speaking during the welcoming ceremony, Todwong praised the defectors and described their decision as "wise and forward-looking."

"It is very humbling to see young and educated people join the NRM. The movement is not something to joke about, but it is permanent. It began with our grandfathers, moved to us, and it is time for us to pass it on to you, our children," he said.

Alionzi's political ambitions are now turning toward local government, with insiders confirming he intends to contest for Arua City mayor on the NRM ticket in the next election cycle.

During his time as Makerere Guild President, Alionzi became known for his outspoken stance on both campus and national issues, often using his platform to advocate for student rights, better welfare, and democratic freedoms.

His switch to the NRM has drawn mixed reactions, especially from opposition supporters who previously celebrated his rise as a youth leader under the NUP banner.

Neither Alionzi nor the NUP leadership had issued a detailed personal statement about the defection by press time, but his shift is likely to fuel further debate about party loyalty and the shifting dynamics of youth engagement in Uganda's politics.

With the 2026 elections in sight, Alionzi joins a growing list of young opposition figures who have realigned themselves with the ruling party, signalling what the NRM says is a generational renewal aimed at consolidating its grip on power through youthful recruits.