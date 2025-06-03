Uganda: Search Intensifies for Missing Rubirizi Chairperson As Family, Police Seek Answers

An anxious search is underway for Nicholas Kwetegyereza, the 49-year-old chairperson of Mubanda B Village in Rweru Sub-county, Rubirizi District, who went missing last Friday after travelling to Kampala.

According to Police, Kwetegyereza left home carrying sacks of avocados to sell in the capital. While there, he is said to have met his son, Carlos Nkahebwa.

He never returned, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Apollo Tayebwa, the Greater Bushenyi Region Police spokesperson, confirmed that a full-scale investigation has been launched.

"We are doing everything possible to find Mr Kwetegyereza," Tayebwa told Nile Post.

"Two individuals -- his son and his wife -- have been arrested to assist with our inquiries. We are following all leads."

The disappearance has alarmed residents of Mubanda, with many fearing the worst. Close friends and relatives suspect foul play, pointing to simmering tensions within the family.

"We are deeply worried," said Kachaina, a friend of the missing chairperson.

"There have been ongoing conflicts between his son and his wife. We fear something terrible has happened."

On Monday, the situation escalated when a group of villagers and relatives stormed Rubirizi Police Headquarters, demanding that officers intensify their search efforts.

The crowd urged police to widen the scope of investigations and treat the matter with urgency.

"We need answers, and we need them now," said a neighbour and family friend. "The longer he stays missing, the more our anxiety grows."

Police have urged anyone with information about Kwetegyereza's movements or possible whereabouts to come forward.

"This is no longer just a private matter," Tayebwa said. "The entire community is affected. We call upon the public to share any relevant information to help us locate Mr Kwetegyereza."

The investigation remains open, and authorities say they are committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice for the missing village leader.