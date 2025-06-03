Nigeria: Bianca Ojukwu Leads Nnewi Elders to Thank Soludo for Ministerial Appointment

2 June 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Vincent Ujumadu

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu has led a delegation of some leaders of Nnewi community on a 'thank you' visit to Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo for the role he played in her appointment as minister.

Governor Soludo who disclosed the visit in a post on social media said he is delighted that the wife of the eternal leader of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu has quickly adapted to the role.

Soludo said: "Yesterday, I received a courtesy visit from the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, accompanied by a delegation of respected Nnewi indigenes.

"They came to express their gratitude for my continued support, particularly during her nomination as Minister in the Renewed Hope administration. I am delighted to see her thrive in this role.

"Ambassador Bianca's appointment is a testament to President Tinubu's commitment to a unified Nigeria, where merit and capability transcend party lines. She is a round peg in a round hole, and I am confident she will make a significant impact."

According to Soludo, Mrs Ojukwu's appointment shows President Bola Tinubu's commitment to a unified Nigeria, and valuing competence over party.

