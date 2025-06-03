Africa: End Aid Dependency, WHO Tells African Leaders

2 June 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, has urged African leaders to break free from aid dependency and commit to self-reliance and sustainable development.

Speaking at the ongoing Ibrahim Governance Weekend (IGW) in Marrakech, Morocco (June 1-3), Ghebreyesus emphasised the need for a shift in mindset and stronger leadership across the continent.

"We cannot look to others to solve our problems. The mindset of aid dependency must stop.

"The difference between crisis and opportunity is leadership, from all of us," he said.

Ghebreyesus also called for leadership from international lenders, urging fair, concessional lending terms for African nations.

"When African countries pay more to borrow than high-income countries, there is something wrong with the system," he noted.

He stressed the need for donor support not for operating costs or donor-selected projects, but for strengthening national systems aligned with local priorities, such as the Lusaka Agenda's "one plan, one budget, one report" principle.

"WHO stands ready to support countries and work with all partners to turn this crisis into an opportunity.

"The choices we make now will shape the future of global health financing. We must get it right," he said.

Ghebreyesus underscored that health should be seen as an investment in people, stability, and economic growth, not a cost.

However, he said peace was even more fundamental to Africa's future.

"The best medicine is peace," he declared.

According to him, without peace, nothing else will make a difference.

"In so many parts of our continent, the biggest barrier to development is conflict."

Recalling his visit to war-torn Sudan in 2024 and the refugee crisis in Chad, he described a dire health situation, with outbreaks of cholera, measles, malaria, dengue, diphtheria, and polio.

"Thousands are dying. We need a ceasefire to deliver vaccines and save lives," he said.

He ended by reaffirming WHO's commitment to supporting African countries in building efficient, self-sustaining health systems and emphasised that peace remained the foundation for a healthier, fairer, and more prosperous Africa.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.