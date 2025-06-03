Africa: 16 African Nations Opt to Treat Patients in Tanzanian Hospitals

Dodoma — SIXTEEN African nations have brought their patients for treatment in Dar es Salaam major hospital in the past four years from March 2021 to March this year.

The countries opted to bring their patients for treatment due to a significant government investment in strengthening specialized and super-specialized healthcare services.

Between 2021 and March 2025, the number of international patients seeking treatment in the country increased from 5,705 in 2021 to 12,180 by March 2025.

Speaking on June 2, 2025, in Parliament in Dodoma while presenting the Ministry of Health's budget estimates for the 2025/2026 financial year, Minister for Health Jenista Mhagama said the patients came from countries such as Comoros, Malawi, Burundi, Zambia, Rwanda, South Africa, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Egypt, and Mauritius.

Minister Mhagama explained that this growth is a result of deliberate government efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure, increase the availability of medical equipment, and enhance the quality of specialized services. These improvements have built confidence among international patients in Tanzania's healthcare system.

The patients received medical services at the Muhimbili National Hospital, Ocean Road Cancer Institute, Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute, Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI), as well as Aga Khan and Saifee Hospitals facilities that continue to offer high-quality services that meet international standards.