Algeria: President Tebboune to Personally Oversee Creation of Bodies Governing Imports, Exports

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, will personally oversee the creation of the two bodies responsible for organising and managing exports and imports, through a restricted ministerial meeting in the coming days, the Council of Ministers said Monday in a statement.

Regarding the two bodies governing exports and imports, the president of the Republic ordered at the Council of Ministers, "the postponement of the related presentation in order to further enrich the legal texts and mechanisms of these two bodies, which must be studied with a high degree of precision and be valid for decades to come and adapted to international mechanisms," the statement said.

The president of the Republic "will personally oversee the creation of the two bodies, through a restricted ministerial meeting to be held in the coming days, to make a clean break with the abuses that have tainted the former bodies governing imports."

The president of the Republic underlined "the need for total coordination between the ministry of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion, banks, the Central Bank and the customs, to ensure intelligent, targeted and effective control to protect national production and gear imports to essential domestic needs."

He also ordered to "define precise specifications for importers and exporters in the texts governing these two bodies, by organising and regulating imports" and "creating new import regulation mechanisms, including central purchasing agencies, to have a clearer picture of import operations."

President Tebboune gave instructions to "take full account of the specific nature and volume of national production, as one of the economic fundamentals, by carefully identifying the resources to import for vital economic necessity."

The president of the Republic instructed the minister of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion to "establish purely Algerian standards to be respected by importers, whatever the imported products," the statement said.