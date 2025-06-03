Ethiopia: Taye Dendea Arrested From His Residence Hours After Court Reinstated Dropped Charges

Addis Abeba — Former State Minister of Peace, Taye Dendea, was arrested from his residence on Monday afternoon, hours after the Federal Supreme Court reinstated two previously dropped criminal charges against him and referred the case back to the Federal High Court.

Speaking to Addis Standard, Taye's lawyer confirmed the arrest, saying it took place around 4:00 PM time at his client's residence. "I was with him earlier in the morning," the lawyer said, "during the court session at around 11:00 AM."

According to the lawyer, the arrest "was not made in relation to today's court ruling." He explained that federal police officers who came to Taye's residence told him they "wanted to talk to him at the office," before taking him into custody.

He further stated that although the Supreme Court has decided to refer the case back to the Federal High Court, "the file has not yet been received by the High Court, nor by myself as his legal counsel."

He further said that, as of Monday evening, Taye's whereabouts were unknown. "We have not been informed where he was taken," the lawyer said, adding that they were still trying to locate him.

Earlier today, the Federal Supreme Court ruled in favor of an appeal filed by the Federal Attorney General, ordering the reinstatement of two previously dropped charges against Taye. The charges stem from allegations that he posted "propaganda messages in support of anti-peace forces" on social media and made similar remarks during an interview.

The Lideta Branch of the Federal High Court had acquitted him of these charges in August 2024, finding that the content "did not constitute criminal acts" and was covered by his constitutional right to express opinions.

Taye was dismissed from his post on 11 December 2023, shortly after publicly criticizing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in interviews and social media posts. He was arrested the next day and accused of offenses linked to his tenure in office, including support for armed groups.

Following a December ruling, Taye was granted bail. However, his wife told Addis Standard that although the court had ordered his release, he was briefly taken by "masked individuals" at the gate of Kilinto Prison before being reunited with his family.