Ethiopia: Taye Dendea Arrested From His Residence Hours After Court Reinstated Dropped Charges

2 June 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Former State Minister of Peace, Taye Dendea, was arrested from his residence on Monday afternoon, hours after the Federal Supreme Court reinstated two previously dropped criminal charges against him and referred the case back to the Federal High Court.

Speaking to Addis Standard, Taye's lawyer confirmed the arrest, saying it took place around 4:00 PM time at his client's residence. "I was with him earlier in the morning," the lawyer said, "during the court session at around 11:00 AM."

According to the lawyer, the arrest "was not made in relation to today's court ruling." He explained that federal police officers who came to Taye's residence told him they "wanted to talk to him at the office," before taking him into custody.

He further stated that although the Supreme Court has decided to refer the case back to the Federal High Court, "the file has not yet been received by the High Court, nor by myself as his legal counsel."

He further said that, as of Monday evening, Taye's whereabouts were unknown. "We have not been informed where he was taken," the lawyer said, adding that they were still trying to locate him.

Earlier today, the Federal Supreme Court ruled in favor of an appeal filed by the Federal Attorney General, ordering the reinstatement of two previously dropped charges against Taye. The charges stem from allegations that he posted "propaganda messages in support of anti-peace forces" on social media and made similar remarks during an interview.

The Lideta Branch of the Federal High Court had acquitted him of these charges in August 2024, finding that the content "did not constitute criminal acts" and was covered by his constitutional right to express opinions.

Taye was dismissed from his post on 11 December 2023, shortly after publicly criticizing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in interviews and social media posts. He was arrested the next day and accused of offenses linked to his tenure in office, including support for armed groups.

Following a December ruling, Taye was granted bail. However, his wife told Addis Standard that although the court had ordered his release, he was briefly taken by "masked individuals" at the gate of Kilinto Prison before being reunited with his family.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.