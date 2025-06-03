Nigeria: Katsina Govt Unveils New Guidelines for Private, Community Schools

The Katsina State Government has unveiled new operational guidelines for private and community schools, aimed at strengthening the operations of the institutions and fostering collaboration with the government to improve the quality of education in the state.In her address during a sensitization workshop held on Monday, the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Hajiya Zainab Musa Musawa, said the guidelines are a draft shared with the stakeholders seeking their suggestions for "evidence-based improvements".

She said the guidelines were designed to create a transparent, efficient, and inclusive framework for school operations.The commissioner said the guidelines address critical areas such as infrastructure, curriculum delivery, teacher qualifications, student welfare, and compliance with national and state education policies.

According Musawa, the guidelines were not meant to burden schools but to empower them to deliver quality education that prepares children for a competitive world.The Ministry has also revised the compliance and approval processes to ensure that only institutions meeting minimum standards operate, protecting students and parents from substandard education.The Commissioner urged private and community schools to fully embrace the guidelines, register for approval processes, invest in teacher training, and prioritize student welfare.She assured that the Katsina State Government under the leadership of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda is committed to supporting schools with resources, training, and partnerships, including exploring AI-driven platforms and community literacy programs to enhance learning outcomes.Some of the participants at the workshop include school Proprietors, Principals, Headmasters, Administrators, Teachers, Community leaders, and other stakeholders in education.