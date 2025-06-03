Nigeria: 'I Once Had Multiple Women' - Daniel Etim-Effiong, Nollywood Star

Popular Nollywood actor, Daniel Etim-Effiong, has opened up about a phase in his life when he had multiple women.

In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the engineer-turned-actor revealed that he once dated multiple women at the same time. He described that phase as one of "exploration" and personal growth.

Reflecting on the experience, Etim-Effiong said he now advises young people to steer clear of womanizing, warning that the lifestyle can have long-term consequences on future relationships and marriage.

He emphasised that once someone gets caught up in such a pattern, it becomes difficult to walk away from it.

Chude asked him, "Were you a womanizer before you got married?"

Etim-Effiong responded: "It depends on what your definition of a womanizer is."

When Chude clarified: "A man who dates multiple women at the same time," the actor admitted: "Maybe there was a time in my life I was.

"Definitions would differ. But in that definition, maybe there was a period in my life that I was. I wouldn't say for long periods of my life. Maybe for certain times that I explored. So, perhaps.

'No fulfilment'

"I learned that certain things don't necessarily bring you the fulfilment you think they would. On paper, it feels like that is the life. But experientially, maybe not."

Etim-Effiong said he often warns young people that while it may seem "cool to be a player," the habit becomes hard to unlearn.

"If you develop that habit or lifestyle, you won't automatically change overnight. So, don't develop something you don't want to continue for the rest of your life.

"If you are not able to commit to one person, if you jump from one relationship to another, that won't automatically change when you marry.

"When you encounter one challenge, you want to immediately jump or you just be like, 'I'm talking to you, you are not listening to me. Let me find somebody that would listen to me'.

"If you are the kind of person, that before you got married, it was easy for you to just walk away, keep different relationships, keep ladies on the string, that won't change when you get married."

Vanguard News