Nigeria: NDLEA Official, Passerby Electrocuted in Rivers Community

Port Harcourt — An official of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and a passerby were electrocuted on Monday following an electrical spark that ignited a fire in Okrika community, Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The tragic incident reportedly occurred in the early hours when power was restored to the area, causing a sudden electrical spark.

According to a source in the community, the NDLEA official was electrocuted while attempting to remove the fuse in his apartment in response to the spark.

"There was no power initially. When it was restored early this morning, it caused a spark in one of the houses," the source said.

"Out of fear, the NDLEA officer went to remove the fuse in his house and was electrocuted in the process. Another man, his neighbor, was also electrocuted in his room. Sadly, both of them died."

The incident triggered panic in the community, prompting some residents to flee their homes out of fear.

Spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident and the number of casualties.

"I can confirm the incident. Two people were affected, not six as reported in some quarters. Investigation is ongoing," she stated.

The community remains in shock as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the electrocution.