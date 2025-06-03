Nigeria: NAF Neutralizes Several Terrorists in Zamfara, Foils Planned Attack On Civilians

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Monday announced the successful neutralization of over 20 armed terrorists and the destruction of more than 21 motorcycles during an air interdiction mission in Zamfara State on May 31, 2025.

NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the operation took place south of Mai-Galma in Maru Local Government Area, and was aimed at preventing a planned large-scale attack on nearby vulnerable communities.

"Intelligence reports revealed that a large group of terrorists was mobilizing to strike unsuspecting settlements," Ejodame said. "The same intelligence confirmed they had already killed some farmers and abducted several civilians, including women and children."

In response, NAF aircraft under Operation Fagan Tamma were dispatched on an armed reconnaissance and potential rescue mission. Upon arrival, troops identified over 30 motorcycles carrying armed terrorists en route to the forest.

"The terrorists opened fire upon sighting the aircraft, prompting a precision strike. The engagement led to the destruction of several motorcycles and the neutralization of dozens of terrorists," Ejodame added.

Ground forces were immediately mobilized to exploit the aftermath of the strike, confirming the elimination of over 20 terrorists and destruction of enemy equipment.

However, the operation also recorded casualties among local security operatives. Ejodame confirmed that two local vigilantes lost their lives and two others sustained injuries during the crossfire.

"The NAF deeply regrets the loss of these brave vigilantes and remains committed to working with local communities to ensure the safety of all citizens," he said.

Efforts are ongoing to locate and rescue the kidnapped villagers believed to have been taken into the surrounding forest.

The NAF assured the public that all its operations are guided by strict rules of engagement, humanitarian law, and the NAF Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response Action Plan (CHMRAP)--a policy framework that prioritizes the protection of civilians during conflict engagements.

"As investigations continue, the NAF remains resolute in intensifying pressure on criminal elements threatening peace in the region," Ejodame concluded.