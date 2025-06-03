Nigeria: War Against Cybercrime, Unethical Online Behaviour Yielding Fruits - Govt

The Federal Government says its programmes aimed at creating incentives to discourage cybercrime and discouraging unethical online behaviour is yielding positive results

Malam Kashifu Inuwa, the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said this on Monday in Abuja during a news conference ahead of the National Cybersecurity Conference in Abuja.

He said the conference was expected to lend support to the successes already recorded in sanitising the online space.

The conference, Inuwa said, would be hosted jointly by NITDA in collaboration with Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) QNA, a Dubai-based event company, among other partners.

Expected to hold between July 7 and 10, Inuwa, the conference would have its theme as: "Building a Resilient Digital Future."

Inuwa said that with evolving digital world, there was need for urgent cybersecurity measures.

"The digital age has brought incredible opportunities for innovation and economic growth. However, it has also created serious cybersecurity challenges.

"By 2025, global cybercrime damages are projected to reach 10.5 trillion dollars annually, a sharp increase from three trillion dollars in 2015.

"In Nigeria, the emergence of sophisticated cyber-attacks, often powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) highlights the urgent need for robust preventive measures.

"Focusing on equipping the nation's youth with skills in technology and digital innovation can harness their talents for positive contributions," he said.

Inuwa called on young people to leverage governments' opportunities and use the cyberspace positively.

He said the conference would feature Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, to encourage individual and institutional contributions to protecting the integrity of the nation's cyber space.

Mr Saad Abubakar, National Cybersecurity Coordinator, ONSA, said that addressing issues of cybersecurity required public-private partnership.

'You will realise that our children and elders are not protected online; 50 per cent goes on cyberbullying, cyber sextortion and the rest.

"If we can provide these online services, we should also channel the energy into securing our cyberspace," he said.

Earlier, Mr Mohammed Lawal, Director, Cybersecurity Department, NITDA said that embracing digital transformation, needed strengthening digital infrastructure resilience.