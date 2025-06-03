Nigeria: War Against Cybercrime, Unethical Online Behaviour Yielding Fruits - Govt

2 June 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Federal Government says its programmes aimed at creating incentives to discourage cybercrime and discouraging unethical online behaviour is yielding positive results

Malam Kashifu Inuwa, the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said this on Monday in Abuja during a news conference ahead of the National Cybersecurity Conference in Abuja.

He said the conference was expected to lend support to the successes already recorded in sanitising the online space.

The conference, Inuwa said, would be hosted jointly by NITDA in collaboration with Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) QNA, a Dubai-based event company, among other partners.

Expected to hold between July 7 and 10, Inuwa, the conference would have its theme as: "Building a Resilient Digital Future."

Inuwa said that with evolving digital world, there was need for urgent cybersecurity measures.

"The digital age has brought incredible opportunities for innovation and economic growth. However, it has also created serious cybersecurity challenges.

"By 2025, global cybercrime damages are projected to reach 10.5 trillion dollars annually, a sharp increase from three trillion dollars in 2015.

"In Nigeria, the emergence of sophisticated cyber-attacks, often powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) highlights the urgent need for robust preventive measures.

"Focusing on equipping the nation's youth with skills in technology and digital innovation can harness their talents for positive contributions," he said.

Inuwa called on young people to leverage governments' opportunities and use the cyberspace positively.

He said the conference would feature Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, to encourage individual and institutional contributions to protecting the integrity of the nation's cyber space.

Mr Saad Abubakar, National Cybersecurity Coordinator, ONSA, said that addressing issues of cybersecurity required public-private partnership.

'You will realise that our children and elders are not protected online; 50 per cent goes on cyberbullying, cyber sextortion and the rest.

"If we can provide these online services, we should also channel the energy into securing our cyberspace," he said.

Earlier, Mr Mohammed Lawal, Director, Cybersecurity Department, NITDA said that embracing digital transformation, needed strengthening digital infrastructure resilience.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.