Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives Phone Call From Macron, Praises France's Pro-Palestinian Stances

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Monday, June 2nd, 2025, lauded France's supportive stance on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Receiving a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron, El-Sisi outlined Egypt's ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, facilitate the exchange of hostages, prisoners, and detainees, and deliver humanitarian assistance.

He reaffirmed Egypt's backing for the upcoming Peace Summit and the implementation of the two-state solution, slated to be held in New York in June 2025.

El-Sisi underscored that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, remains the sole path to achieving a lasting peace in the Middle East.

The discussion also covered bilateral relations, as both leaders expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation, particularly following Macron's visit to Egypt in April 2025, which elevated bilateral ties to the level of a strategic partnership.

They emphasized their shared commitment to implementing all aspects of this partnership and bolstering cooperation in areas of mutual interest, notably through expanding French investments in Egypt and increasing the involvement of French companies in Egyptian economic projects.

The call also touched upon regional developments, with the Palestinian cause at the forefront.

For his part, Macron voiced his appreciation for Egypt's role in enhancing regional security and restoring stability, reiterating France's support for Egypt's efforts to end the war in Gaza and alleviate the humanitarian crisis there.

He praised the efforts he observed during his visit to Egypt, highlighting both official and grassroots initiatives aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people, including their work in delivering humanitarian aid and providing medical care for the Palestinian patients and the wounded.

The two leaders underscored the importance of continued coordination between Egypt and France on regional issues of mutual concern, contributing to the enhancement of regional security and the restoration of stability in the region.

MENA