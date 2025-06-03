South Africa: Magudumana Takes Fight to ConCourt - South African News Briefs - June 3, 2025

3 June 2025
Magudumana Takes Fight to ConCourt

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed receiving a petition from Dr. Nandipha Magudumana's legal team, seeking leave to appeal a recent Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling, reports SABC News. Magudumana suffered a legal blow when the  Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed her application to nullify her arrest in Tanzania. The Free State High Court found that she had consented to her return to South Africa. Four Justices dismissed the case with a dissenting judgment in her favour. NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said that they will defend the matter at the Constitutional Court, arguing that Magudumana's deportation was lawful and her application lacks merit.

Joburg Water Warns of 10-Hour Low Pressure for Maintenance

Joburg Water has issued a warning to residents in parts of Gauteng to brace for 10 hours of low water pressure as maintenance work is conducted, reports EWN. The affected areas include reservoirs in Alex, Sandton, Midrand, and Linksfield, with the water reduction starting at 6 am. Spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala assured residents that alternative water arrangements will be made through stationary and roaming water tankers.

Cradock Four - Court Told 49 Linked to Case Have Died

The reopened inquest into the deaths of the Cradock Four has revealed that 49 individuals linked to the case have died, raising fears that the prospects of truth and justice are fast fading, reports  EWN. The proceedings are to establish whether security police or other persons can be held liable for the deaths of the anti apartheid activists. Anti-apartheid activists Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlauli died in police custody in 1985. This marks the third inquiry into their deaths in four decades. Howard Varney, the lawyer for the victims' families, said that all six members of the alleged police hit squad and key figures from the state security council of the time have passed away. The alleged master mind behind the Cradock Four murders and the gruesome killings of the so-called Pebco 3 Hermanus du Plessis, who was the former head of branch black affairs, died in 2023. Varney says it's unforgivable that authorities allowed Du Plessis to go to his grave without facing justice.

WhatsApp to End Support for Older Smartphones 

As of June 1, 2025, WhatsApp will no longer support a range of older smartphones running outdated operating systems, reports IOL. The move affects models such as Apple's iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, as well as older Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy S III, HTC One X, and Sony Xperia. WhatsApp originally planned to implement the cutoff on May 5, but it was delayed to June 1. The app cited regular reviews of supported operating systems to align with evolving technology and security standards. Users with affected devices will have received multiple in-app notifications and reminders to upgrade.

