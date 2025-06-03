Tunisia: President Kais Saied Emphasises Tunisia's Need for New Legislation and Responsible Officials

Tunis, June 3 — President Kais Saied stressed during his meeting with Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenzri at the Carthage Palace on Monday that Tunisia needs new legislation across all sectors.

"It also needs at the same time responsible officials who are committed to overcoming all obstacles, unlike what is happening today in several public facilities," he was quoted as saying in a Presidency statement.

The Head of State added that in many cases, procedures are often used as a pretext to disrupt the normal functioning of public facilities and deliberately harass citizens. These must be held accountable under the law for any misconduct or negligence.

He pointed out that the salaries they receive from public funds are meant to serve the people, not the lobbies that operate covertly in the corridors of many administrations.

The President of the Republic also emphasised that work is underway to restructure several facilities, as wisdom lies not in their existence but in achieving the objectives for which they were established.

Ironically, there are institutions meant to prevent corruption, yet corruption is visibly rampant, like "someone trying to prevent a disease while its symptoms are clearly evident on their face," it was indicated in the same statement.