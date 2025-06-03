Zimbabwe: Scottland FC Winger Nathan Smuggled Into Warriors Cosafa Cup Squad

Nathan Mutasa on Monday grabbed the attention of Zimbabwe's football fraternity after his surprise inclusion in the 2025 Warriors COSAFA Cup squad.

The Scottland FC winger is son to socialite Pokello Nare.

Mutasa's pictures at Robert Mugabe International Airport departures, donning the Warriors travelling kit, were widely shared on social media, with many questioning his inclusion.

He was not part of the official COSAFA squad announced by Warriors coach Michael Nees last Tuesday.

According to sources at ZIFA, the former Grenada player replaced Dynamos midfielder Vusa Ngwenya in the squad. Reasons for Ngwenya's exclusion were not highlighted.

Mutasa has been facing criticism from Scottland fans over his poor performance on the pitch.

On Saturday, Scottland FC coach Tonderai Ndiraya could not give a meaningful answer at Ngoni stadium after he was questioned why Mutasa made it into the starting line-up ahead of better players who play the same position, like Panashe Mutimbanyoka and Michael Tapera.

The COSAFA Cup tournament is his first senior national team call-up, since he last featured for the Young Warriors at under-17 level.