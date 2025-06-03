Southern Africa: SADC 34th Meeting of Committee of Ministers of Trade Kicks Off in Harare

SOUTHERN African Development Community (SADC) member states continue to register commendable progress in implementing the SADC Free Trade Area (FTA) and regional programmes.

SADC Senior Officials chairperson Ambassador Albert Chimbindi said this Monday as the 34th meeting of the Committee of SADC Ministers of Trade (CMT) and 24th Ministerial Task Force on Regional Integration (MTF) kicked off in Harare.

Chimbindi told regional delegates that "it is heartening to note that despite the prolonged hiatus since the last CMT meeting in July, 2023 member states have continued to register commendable progress in implementing the SADC Free Trade Area (FTA) and related regional programmes.

"This demonstrates our unwavering resolve to advance the SADC regional integration agenda, even amid global economic turbulence."

He, however, challenged member states to equally acknowledge that several decisions from previous CMT meetings remain outstanding and unimplemented due to various challenges, including the prolonged hiatus that the regional bloc witnessed.

"I, therefore, call upon all member states and the Secretariat to redouble efforts toward the full and timely implementation of all the pending decisions.

"Only through coordinated action and a sense of urgency can we deliver on our shared aspirations. Intra SADC trade, participation at these trying times globally, should be at the centre of what we do. Trade is so key to regional developments and industrialisation that we should never again allow ourselves to fail to meet," Chimbindi said.

The meeting is taking place against a background of profound global economic disruptions, marked by increasing protectionism, shifting trade alliances, and unpredictable supply chains.

Added Chimbindi, "In this complex and zero-sum trading environment, adaptation is not optional; it is imperative. We must collectively understand the changing dynamics, anticipate future dynamics and disruptions and adopt responsive policies if we are to remain relevant players in the global economy.

"Collective action is key."

According to the Ambassador, there has been a growing convergence of views within the region on the need to build greater resilience and deepen intra-regional trade, which must be matched by action.

"We, the member states, hold the key to translating intent into tangible outcomes. Our people expect nothing less from us.

"It is encouraging that our agenda today prioritises critical trade facilitation issues. These are essential levers for improving regional trade cooperation, eliminating all forms of barriers and unlocking the full potential of our industrialisation agenda.

"Simplifying trade procedures, harmonising standards, and investing in digital and physical infrastructure will not only boost trade flows but also stimulate innovation and sustainable growth."

He warned members that they should deliberate, being aware of the far-reaching implications the decisions for the SADC trading ecosystem in the context of an ever-evolving global landscape.

The Senior Officials Meeting of the 34th SADC Committee of Ministers of Trade (CMT) is a precursor to the CMT session scheduled to be held this Thursday, June 5, 2025, convening in Mount Hampden, New Parliament Building.

The meeting marks a critical juncture in our collective efforts to deepen regional integration, enhance trade facilitation, and drive industrial development across the SADC region.