Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says Goodwill Dev't Projects Underway As Part of Ethiopia's Rural Corridor Initiative

3 June 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed emphasized that a series of goodwill development projects are currently being implemented in connection with the national rural corridor development initiative.

As part of the ongoing efforts, a pilot project has been launched to establish a model rural village in Dubancho Kebele, located in Lemo Woreda of the Hadiya Zone, he noted.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Abiy underscored that the demonstration village aims to improve the quality of life for local farmers.

"The construction of these demonstration villages is expected to improve farmers' quality of life while supporting their continued engagement in agriculture." PM Abiy stated.

