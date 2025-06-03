Kenya: KNH Issues 7-Day Notice to Claim 124 Unclaimed Bodies

3 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has issued a public notice calling on relatives and friends to claim 124 unclaimed bodies currently lying at its Farewell Home.

In a statement, the hospital said the bodies must be identified and collected within seven days, in accordance with the Public Health Act Cap 242.

According to the Act, if a body remains unclaimed, the hospital is required to seek authorization from the court to dispose of it.

The law mandates public notification to allow relatives or interested parties an opportunity to come forward and claim the body.

If no claim is made within the specified notice period, typically 7 to 10 days, the body may then be disposed of, usually through a pauper's burial organized by the government.

Failure to do so will compel the hospital to seek court permission for their disposal.

The full list of the unclaimed bodies is available for viewing at the KNH Farewell Home and online at www.knh.or.ke.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.