Kenya: Murkomen Engages Top UN Official On Disaster Risk Management

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Monday held bilateral talks with Kamal Kishore, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

The engagement aimed at deepening collaboration between Kenya and the global body on disaster management and resilience-building.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the eighth session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GP2025) in Geneva, focused on bolstering partnerships in key areas such as disaster risk reduction, preparedness, and emergency response, as well as post-disaster recovery and reconstruction.

"Today, I held a bilateral meeting with Mr. Kamal Kishore... our discussions centered on strengthening collaboration between Kenya and the UNDRR across critical sectors," CS Murkomen said.

Other areas covered in the meeting included capacity building and training of disaster management personnel, technology transfer and innovation, the exchange of information and best practices, and enhancing humanitarian cooperation in emergency situations.

Murkomen reiterated Kenya's commitment to proactive disaster management policies, citing the country's recent strides in enhancing resilience.

He singled out the launch of the "Early Warnings for All" (EW4All) initiative, a multi-agency effort aimed at boosting anticipatory action and safeguarding communities from climate-related and other natural disasters.

Kishore praised Kenya for its progressive approach to disaster preparedness and resilience, commending the nation for hosting UN-Habitat and championing urban resilience.

The high-level discussions come at a time when global attention is increasingly turning to climate change adaptation and the strengthening of systems to mitigate the impact of disasters.