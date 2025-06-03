Kenya: 4 Suspected Al-Shabaab Militants Killed in a Raid By Elite Sog Team in Garissa

3 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Four suspected al-Shabaab terrorists were killed on Monday in a dawn raid by the elite Special Operations Group (SOG) in Garissa County.

In what the National Police Service (NPS) described as a meticulously planned, intelligence-led operation, the officers stormed hideouts in the Najo and Guracho areas, believed to be key operational zones for the militant group.

A fierce gun battle ensued as the suspects resisted arrest, prompting officers to return fire and fatally shoot the four assailants.

"Upon storming the den, a fierce exchange of fire ensued, overwhelming the Al-Shabaab terrorists," NPS said Tuesday.

The operation led to the recovery of a cache of weapons, including four AK-47 rifles, a PKM machine gun, several rounds of ammunition, and communication equipment such as radios.

Police also recovered other undisclosed items used in coordinating terrorist activities.

"This successful operation marks yet another major victory in a series of well-coordinated efforts that continue to cripple Al-Shabaab's activities," NPS said in a statement.

Authorities hailed the operation as part of a broader strategy involving close collaboration between security agencies and local communities to enhance national security and root out extremist threats.

The National Police Service reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Kenyans and visitors and urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Garissa, which sits at Kenya's border with Somalia, has in the past been a target of attacks by the Somalia-based militant group.

