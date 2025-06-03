Nigeria: €1m Grant - Experts Raise Concerns Over Misuse of Foreign Aid

Security experts in Nigeria have expressed concern over the use of foreign aid and called for strict monitoring of the one million euros, approximately N1.8 billion, that France approved for Nigerian civil society organisations (CSOs).

The French Embassy in Nigeria donated the money to 19 CSOs in Nigeria to drive grassroots development.

They said the money would be used to address gender inequality, economic vulnerability, and community resilience.

This year's edition has scaled up significantly, with 19 CSOs selected through a competitive process to implement high-impact projects across diverse communities.

Each selected initiative will receive a one-year grant focusing on both immediate results and long-term.

According to Bertrand de Seissan, the Political Counsellor at the French embassy, the initiative will provide targeted financial and technical support to empower local organisations to tackle pressing challenges.

He said the fund's three key programme priorities include: combating gender-based violence and promoting women's socio-economic integration, fostering sustainable livelihoods for youth and vulnerable groups and strengthening community resilience through advocacy and partnership.

In collaboration with the Cognito Project-POD consulting consortium, the programme embeds a robust capacity-building component.

"Through tailored workshops, coaching, and peer exchange platforms, CSOs will gain essential tools for strategic planning, monitoring and evaluation, financial accountability, and impact storytelling.

"At its core, this initiative is about the people, the women, men, and youth whose lives are being transformed by the bold and compassionate projects led by local CSOs," he said.

Similarly, Mrs Ketty Regis, the Cooperation Attaché for the French Embassy, said that for the programme's sustainability, the embassy is working closely with the Ministry of Women Affairs through capacity building of CSOs.

She added that France's support for feminist diplomacy has helped to promote equal access to rights and opportunities towards development and addressing structural challenges to equality in France and Nigeria.

France's Grant To CSOs Normal, Not For Security Breach - CSOs

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) have said the French Embassy in Nigeria's donation of €1 million (₦1.8 billion) to some CSOs across the country to advance grassroots development is normal.

The leader of the two leading CSOs, Awwal Musa Rafsanjani, said the donation did not directly compromise security because the nation's security agencies are watching everything, every Kobo that enters any organisation in the country, and would monitor its use.

"This is a routine thing that the Embassy has been doing. Other Embassies in Nigeria have also been doing it. It is like part of what the Embassy does to promote its country, agenda, or policies.

"So, this is a normal thing. Many of the embassies in Nigeria and outside Nigeria organise this kind of support for either NGOs, community-based organisations, or sometimes religious organisations.

"So, we are not surprised about this and if there is any issue with this, I believe that government is in a good position to know if this grant is given for a different purpose and they have evidence to show that the grant is being used for anything that has to do with the security compromise, but for now I do not think there is any evidence to accuse any Embassy in Nigeria of doing anything that will compromise or undermine our security in Nigeria."

According to him, the nation's security agencies are watching everything, every Kobo that enters any organisation.

"Our NFIU, EFCC, they are watching and they are also watching the implementation of these activities and if there is any organisation that is doing anything with clear evidence that is compromising our security and safety, I believe that the security will have proof and they will be able to draw the attention of the nation and even the Embassy itself.

Security Agencies Have Ability To Monitor Funding - Security Expert

For his part, security expert Iyke Odife has urged security agencies, especially the National Security Agency (NSA), to monitor funding and ensure it doesn't get into the wrong hands.

He noted that the NSA and other security and financial agencies had the capacity to track and investigate fund transfers or diversion by NGOs.

On the risk the funding criminal activities, he said the government must watch and properly monitor funding to ensure it doesn't have ulterior motives. He noted that past incidents showed that some funding go the wrong ways and this is why government must pay attention and monitor it properly.

An Abuja-based political analyst Chris Kwaja said France's strained relationships with the Sahelian states do not affect Nigeria.

"That the countries of the Sahel have a fractured relationship with France does not in any way define the future of the Nigeria-France relationship," Kwaja said.

But to an economist and founder of the Centre for Social Justice, Eze Onyekpere, Nigeria must be wary of any deal before signing.