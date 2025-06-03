Nigeria: Mokwa Flood / Death Toll Hits 153 - Nsema

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has announced the discoveries of more dead bodies under a bridge bringing the death toll to 153 in the Mokwa Flood.

The director general of NSEMA, Abdullahi Baba Arah, disclosed this yesterday while giving the daily update on the Disaster.

He said, "Two more dead bodies were recovered late yesterday (Saturday) under the bridge. They were buried this morning (yesterday)."

The director general said that with the latest development, the death toll has now been put at 153, and the affected population is now 3,018.

He said at Ndayako village, no death was recorded, but that 98 people were displaced and 58 houses were also washed away.

At Raba, he said the houses affected were 5, but a bridge leading to the area was washed away.

The DG also said the search and rescue operation will continue, while tentative provisions have been implemented for those affected by the flood.