Liberia: Senate Suffers Self-Infliction

A member of the Liberian Senate, Senator Crayton O. Duncan of Sinoe County, who chairs the Committee on Concessions, has expressed serious disappointment and disdain over enactment of law protecting foreign companies from being grilled, X-rayed, and interrogated on the floor of plenary.

Speaking on a live midnight talk show, the Heat over the weekend, Senator Duncan said it's very saddening that the Liberian Senate will enact a law to prevent foreign companies from being invited by Plenary, when the United States Congress invites and questions foreign companies regarding their operations.

"This is what hurts me, when you want to invite or bring these concession companies or big companies on the senate floor to grill them, the 54th Liberia Senate passed a rule, which we met there that prevents companies from being invited for interrogation and grilling. And so, who do you think told them not to do that, are the very white or Western people? Look at TikTok, Huawei, and other companies in the United States that were invited to Congress for questioning and grilling. But, in Liberia, the West had bought us not to bring companies on the floor. And I heard that sometimes, it was because of Firestone, based on the radical approach from the Liberian Senate towards the company. They did so, and Firestone was angry, therefore, today, no concession companies are allowed to come to the plenary for questioning. Our resources that these guys are exploiting, so we don't have the right to call and grill them. The fear of the white man is one of the main reasons our country is like this", he stated.

According to him, if the leadership of the country, especially the Executive and the Legislature, can only take responsibility by consciously knowing that they are responsible for the failure of Liberia and rethink and adjust the direction of the country, Liberia will be great.

"But, do you know why we can't do that? We are not man enough to look in the faces of the white and say the truth. We are a nation and one people. We need to look in their faces and tell them that international best practices are not helping us. We can do it, yes, but that is where the breviary comes in. This has to be done by President Joseph N. Boakai, because people believe that he would make the hard decision based on his age, but we are not seeing it. We have to reexamine all concession agreements and change the laws that harm our people and prevent foreign companies", he urged.

Senator Duncan accused Western Power of resisting Liberia's development and economic growth, while urging the Executive Branch of government to prioritize and focus on self-initiatives aimed at addressing pressing infrastructure and developmental challenges.

He believes that Liberia's development is about self-initiative, rather than aid dependency, stressing the need to desist from relying on foreign aid to develop the country.

Senator Duncan also urged the Senate plenary, policymakers, and stakeholders to desist from relying on the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank for Liberia's development and instead, embark on self-initiatives.

According to him, the World Bank and the IMF can't develop Liberia, because it will go against their interest, noting that besides, these institutions were created to develop Europe and America based on their motives, but through the sweat and blood of African resources.

"There are two ideologies in the world today. One is from the West, they believe in playing and influencing our minds through seminars, workshops, and symposiums, known as capacity development. If you notice the west, they will have many symposiums in Liberia. Their primary reason is to control the way we think and behave. They will never turn that into development. If you think about the US$200 million the Liberian people are paying for the nation's stable food we eat every year, you will be afraid. The West will never allow Liberia to engage in agricultural self-sufficiency in food production. I bet the government to do that, they will never allow it", he argued.

He indicated that the West has established itself in Indo-China, where it is being used to supply the World Market with food, therefore, anyone who wants to resist Liberia spending such money on food will end up like the late President William R. Tolbert.

"When President Tolbert said in 1980 that there will be no imported rice to Liberia, the only thing we were looking at was the Congo attitude. But nobody knows why Tolbert died here. I'm saying all of these things to encourage us to open our eyes. Challenge Firestone, let them produce something here. Stop being afraid to face the reality."

Accordingly, he stated that US$800 Million declared by Bea Mountain Mining Company in Grand Cape Mount County last year, telling the Liberian senate and the country at large, that such amount was the benefits of what they exported from Liberian gold and diamond, is clearly another statement to demonstrate the exploitation in the sector.

"This tells you that they exported over a billion dollars' worth of gold. In the Central Bank, our national budget is US$700 million, while Bea Mountain is exporting our gold worth a billion. We have to take the initiative to strengthen our economy and build our roads. It's a challenge for us. We need to stop the Executive from behaving the way they are, without any accountability for our resources. It's important for us to take our resources back into our hands to reexamine this so-called concession call international best practices", he added. Editing by Jonathan Browne