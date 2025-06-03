Congo-Kinshasa: AFC/M23 Condemns Continued Attacks On Banyamulenge in South Kivu

AFC/M23 rebels in eastern DR Congo have accused the government coalition of conducting a series of attacks against the Banyamulenge community in South Kivu province.

In a statement posted on X, Monday, June 2, Lawrence Kanyuka, spokesperson for the rebels, described the operations carried out between May 23 and 29 as "terrorist actions" systematically launched on various densely populated areas of South Kivu.

"These barbaric attacks have caused countless human losses and plunged the region into an unprecedented humanitarian crisis," Kanyuka stated.

According to the statement, the attacks were executed by the Congolese government forces in coordination with allied groups, including the Burundian army, the Rwandan genocidal militia FDLR, and the Wazalendo militias.

One of the areas targeted was Rugezi, where "FDLR, FARDC and the national defense forces of Burundi (deployed from Kizura and Rulenge) carried out deadly attacks," said Kanyuka.

Other affected areas include Mikenke, Kalingi, Bijabo, and Bibokoboko.

"In Mikenke and Kalingi, the villages were the target of coordinated attacks by Wazalendo militias, operating from Kipupu and Zero," Kanyuka added.

"In Bijabo and Bibokoboko, the localities suffered joint offensives by the Burundian armed forces and the Wazalendo militias."

Eastern DR Congo has remained engulfed in conflict for three decades, with hundreds of armed groups operating in the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa Conflict Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Since late 2021, the M23 rebels have been fighting government forces, which are supported by several allies including European mercenaries, the SADC forces, Burundian troops, and various local armed militias.

The rebels have captured two major cities in eastern DR Congo since January this year. The AFC/M23 accuses the Congolese government of systemic failures, including poor governance, economic mismanagement, and the prolonged persecution and displacement of Congolese Tutsi communities.

In efforts to resolve the conflict, former President Joseph Kabila, who has criticized the incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi, returned from exile and is currently residing in territory controlled by the AFC/M23.

Despite multiple attempts by local, regional, and international actors to bring about peace, hostilities continue.