Somalia: Unpacking Resolution 2714: Why UN Arms Embargo Lift On Somalia Leaves Somaliland Excluded, Vulnerable

opinion

In December 2023, the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2714, lifting the decades-long arms embargo on Somalia. While this marked a diplomatic victory for the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), it also revealed the ongoing legal and political blind spot surrounding Somaliland--a self-governing, peaceful, and politically stable region that remains excluded from international security frameworks.

The resolution was designed to support the FGS as it assumes full responsibility for national security following the drawdown of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). Its objective was to allow the FGS to legally procure arms and strengthen its forces in the fight against Al-Shabaab. However, by granting arms transfer authority solely to the FGS -- and by extension, denying it to all others -- the UN has effectively disenfranchised Somaliland and overlooked its decades of institutional capacity, stability, and responsible self-governance.

Since declaring independence in 1991, Somaliland has maintained a functioning government, peaceful transfers of power, and an effective security sector -- without international military aid. Despite this, the UN's post-Resolution 2714 policy assumes that all arms coordination and verification must be funneled through Mogadishu. This position ignores Somaliland's political reality and strips it of the ability to legally equip its own forces, even for internal defense or anti-terrorism efforts.

Worse still, in contested areas like Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn (SSC)--where recent conflicts between Somaliland forces and groups aligned with the FGS have flared -- this resolution could unintentionally tip the military balance and inflame local tensions. While Mogadishu benefits from enhanced access to weapons and training, Somaliland is legally constrained and politically isolated.

Legal oversight or strategic blindness

The international community continues to treat Somalia as a unified state, despite the reality that Somaliland has operated independently for more than three decades. While sovereignty is a sensitive issue, security cooperation should not be made hostage to unresolved political status. Resolution 2714, while well-intentioned, places regions like Somaliland at a disadvantage without offering mechanisms for inclusion, dialogue, or even technical coordination.

There is also a dangerous precedent here: rewarding recognition over performance. The current system effectively says that only those aligned with the federal structure may participate in security arrangements-- regardless of their competence or stability. This is not only unfair; it's counterproductive to peace-building efforts in the Horn of Africa.

Path toward inclusion without recognition

It is not necessary for the international community to recognize Somaliland's sovereignty in order to engage it constructively on security issues. There are precedents worldwide where unrecognized or autonomous regions have participated in arms management programs, non-lethal training, and counter-terror coordination. Even within the framework of Resolution 2714, the UN could establish indirect engagement mechanisms, neutral monitoring channels, or technical cooperation platforms with Somaliland's security institutions. Such steps would strengthen transparency, reduce the risk of arms diversion, and acknowledge Somaliland's role in regional stability -- without undermining Somalia's territorial claims.

Somaliland deserves to be engaged on its merits -- not sidelined due to unresolved questions of recognition. The lifting of Somalia's arms embargo should not become a cause for new conflicts. Instead, let it be a starting point for a more honest and comprehensive conversation about governance, security, and the future of peace in the Horn of Africa. AS

Editor's Note: Abdifatah Saeed Jama (LLB, ILDM, BBA) is a legal advocate and civil society activist with over 15 years of experience in governance, human rights, and policy development in the Somali Regional State. He can be reached at [email protected]

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are that of the writer's and do not necessarily reflect the editorial of Addis Standard.