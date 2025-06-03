Kenya: Beiju Crowned Champion At Ncba Faldo Junior Tour Golf Tourney

NAIROBI — Vet Lab Sports Club's Krish Beiju Shah won the fourth edition of the NCBA Faldo Junior Tour Kenya Championship, held at the Vet Lab Sports Club on Monday.

Krish carded level par 72 in the first round, three over par in the second,and an amazing two under par in the final round for an overall finish of one over par (217 gross).

The youngster capitalized on his home course advantage with an outstanding performance to maintain the lead throughout the tournament.

In the Boys 21 & Under category, Junaid Manji from Sigona Golf Club came through with a strong final round of one under par, for a total of eleven over par to clinch victory.

Kevin Anyien from Golf Park Golf Club finished as the runner-up with 233 gross (+17).

The Girls 21 & Under title went to Hazel Kuria of Muthaiga Golf Club, who maintained her lead with a total of 244 gross (+28), followed by clubmate Antonia Mbuthia at 256 gross (+40).

In the Boys 16 & Under category, Yuvraj Rajput of Sigona Golf Club held off stiff competition, closing with 227 gross (+11). Maahir Patel from Muthaiga Golf Club followed closely with 233 gross (+17).

Meanwhile, Kanana Muthomi from Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club dominated the Girls 16 & Under division with remarkable consistency, posting 77, 74, and 74 for a total of 225 gross (+9).

Cherono Kipkorir from Royal Nairobi Golf Club placed second with 238 gross (+22).

On top of leading in their categories, Krish, Hazel, Yuvraj and Kanana qualified for the coveted spots at the Faldo Junior Tour European Grand Final, to be held at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club in the UAE later this year.

This global stage offers a platform for these rising stars to showcase their talent among the world's best and receive top golf coaching from the golf legend Sir Nick Faldo.

The juniors seek to improve on last year's performance at the 28th Faldo Junior Tour Grand Final 2024 where Bianca Ngecu played spectacularly and finished second in her category. Shashwat Harish tied for 8th, while Antonia Mbuthia and Elvis Muigua finished within the top 20.

Reflecting on the tournament, Junior Golf Foundation President Vincent Mukiri stated the tournament will go a long way in uplifting the standards of the sport in the country.

"This year's edition has truly raised the bar. The level of golf we've witnessed across all three rounds has been outstanding. Tournaments like these not only sharpen skills but also provide our juniors with a real shot at the global stage," he said.

Muriuki added: "Through the continued support of NCBA and the growth of events like the Faldo Series, we're not just shaping champions we're shaping the future of golf in Kenya. By participating in these events, the juniors not only win prizes but also get the World Amateur Golf Ranking and JGF Order of Merit Points which serves to improve the players profiles."

At the same time, NCBA Bank's Westlands Branch Manager, Victor Maina said they will continue supporting the growth of golf through such junior tournaments.

"At NCBA, we believe in the power of sport to transform lives, and golf holds a special place for us. These tournaments present a unique opportunity to nurture young talent, expose our juniors to the values of discipline, focus, and sportsmanship, and give them a platform to grow their love for the game," he said.

Maina said: "Together, our goal is simple yet powerful: to create opportunities for young golfers to dream bigger, play better, and ultimately compete globally."