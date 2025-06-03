Kenya: Glam Launch - Top Image Africa Md Bidanya Barassa Unveils Better Living Wellness Supplements

In today's fast-paced world, wellness is no longer a luxury -- it's a lifeline. As we juggle demanding schedules and the weight of modern living, the need to pause, nourish our bodies, and care for our mental and emotional health has never been more urgent. Wellness has become something we weave into our daily rituals, environments, and communities -- tools that support balance, healing, and joy. Because ultimately, we all want to live healthier, stronger, and longer.

On Saturday, May 24, 2025, over invited invited 60 guests gathered at Kwetu Nairobi, Curio Collection by Hilton, for the official unveiling of Better Living, a new wellness brand by Wellness advocate, entrepreneur & CEO, and cancer victoress, Ms. Bidanya Barassa. The intimate gathering brought together family and friends, fellow wellness enthusiasts, beauty insiders, and media tastemakers for an experience that mirrored the brand's philosophy -- intentional, nourishing, and luminous. Dressed in a breathtaking, flowing gown that turned heads and softened hearts, Bidanya arrived not just as a host, but as the very embodiment of the Better Living ethos: Graceful. Grounded. Glowing.

The event began with a generous brunch spread at Meko restaurant that encouraged guests to connect, converse, and settle into the serene atmosphere. Thoughtfully plated dishes featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients reflected the Better Living brand's holistic approach -- nourishing both body and spirit. Laughter and light conversation flowed easily, setting the tone for what was going to be a beautiful afternoon.

Bidanya took center stage a few minutes after 2 p.m. to share her story -- a deeply personal journey of healing and transformation that moved the room.

In late 2009, her world shifted dramatically when she was diagnosed with stage two colon cancer. The news followed ongoing abdominal pain that worsened with every meal--an alarming sign she could no longer dismiss. Rather than succumbing to fear, she met the diagnosis with calm resolve, mentally bracing herself for the grueling journey ahead. This included 12 rounds of chemotherapy.

The process was undeniably challenging--not just for Barassa, but also for her mother, who stood by her every step of the way. Still, she remained resilient, choosing not to let the illness define her spirit. In an act of defiance and optimism, she dubbed it the "little C."

"Cancer disrupted so much of my life," she says, "but I refused to give it too much power. I called it the little C and prayed chemotherapy wouldn't take away the essence of who I am."

At the event, Bidanya spoke of nature and science, of resilience and renewal, and of how Better Living was born from her commitment to live with intention. "Better Living is not just a supplement line," she said. "It's a soulful call to live better, every single day." Rooted in African traditions and global science, Better Living integrates plant-powered wellness and evidence-based healing practices that restore balance and vitality.

"We are creating space for people to reconnect with their bodies, with the earth, and with the wisdom that's always been within them." With a distinguished career in marketing and entrepreneurship, Barassa now serves as Managing Director of Top Image Africa, a company with a presence in 12 countries. She also spearheads the Bidanya Elite Club Mentorship Program and remains a passionate advocate for wellness and healing, continuing to inspire many along the way.

As the afternoon sun dipped and the final embraces were shared, the essence of the day remained -- warm, soulful, and unforgettable. It wasn't just a brunch; it was a beautiful unfolding of shared purpose, quiet strength, and collective healing. "Better Living is where healing meets purpose, where science meets spirit," Bidanya reflected.

It was a day well spent -- filled with genuine stories and heartfelt connection. More than just a moment, it marked the quiet rise of a movement: one rooted in authenticity, anchored in community, and alive with meaning. (Find more on Better Living, log onto https://www.instagram.com/betterliving_bybidanyabarassa)