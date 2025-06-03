Malawi: Old Mutual Marks 180 Years With African Themed Celebrations in Malawi

A leading Pan African financial service provider Old Mutual Limited has wrapped its 180th anniversary observed every 17th May, with commemorative activities taking place across its markets, including Malawi.

As a business anchored in Africa, the business also joined the rest of the continent in commemorating Africa Day , marked annually on 25 May.

In Malawi, Old Mutual staff observed the occasions by dressing in African attire in selected days in May, shared the Old Mutual Birthday cake and the climax was on Friday 30 May where staff enjoyed African cuisine, participated in fun activities and awarded the best African dressed staff members.

Speaking in an interview, Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited Marketing and Corporate Affairs Executive Patience Chatsika said the birthday offered an opportunity for reflection and celebration considering the number of years the business has existed, how the business has grown and its impact to the communities and the economy in general.

"Old Mutual Malawi is a member company of Old Mutual Limited; we opened our doors in 1954 in Malawi , and we have been a key player in the country's financial services sector for over 70 years. The company offers a wide range of services, including life insurance, retirement solutions, investment management, and funeral services" she said.

Chatsika added that Old Mutual is committed to delivering integrated and customer-centric financial solutions while staying rooted in the values of African unity and prosperity.

"We want to continue growing our business and meet all our customers financial needs. We commit to continue helping customers achieve their lifetime financial goals through simple, accessible, and rewarding services. Ultimately, we will keep on positively impacting our communities we operate in, she said

Old Mutual Limited was founded in 1845 as South Africa's first mutual life assurance company.

And now employs more than 27 000 people in 12 countries across two regions Africa (South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Malawi, Ghana, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and eSwatini) and Asia (China).