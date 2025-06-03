Malawi: Form Two Students Begin Jce Exams Today

It's an important day for thousands of Form Two students across Malawi as the Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) examinations officially begin today, June 3, and will run until June 12, 2025.

In Blantyre, the country's commercial hub, preparations were in full swing over the weekend to ensure a smooth start to the exams. A visit to several schools on Sunday revealed that final touches--such as seating arrangements and distribution of examination identity cards--were being completed.

In the Chilomoni Zone, under the South West Education Division (SWED), over 340 students are writing their exams at New Beginning Private Secondary School, which is serving as cluster center number 0802.

"We've made sure everything is in order--from ID verification to classroom setup. We want the students to write their exams in a peaceful and organized environment," said one school official.

In the past, Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) exams faced credibility issues due to some students writing without valid IDs. However, the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has taken steps to address those concerns in this year's JCE exams.

Nationally, 166,123 candidates are expected to sit for the exams this year--85,902 females and 80,221 males. Among these are 5,218 learners with visual impairments, showing growing inclusivity in the country's education system.

Blantyre District alone has 15 zones and 57 secondary schools, most of which are now fully engaged in the JCE process.

As students across the country settle into their exam rooms today, educators and parents alike are hopeful for a smooth and successful examination period.