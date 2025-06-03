Africa: Cosafa Cup 2025 - the Perfect Tune-Up for TotalEnergies CAF Afcon Morocco 2025 Contenders

The COSAFA Cup in Bloemfontein, South Africa is more than just a regional tournament--it's a crucial preparation platform for eight teams heading to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.

Southern African national teams are gearing up for another exciting edition of the COSAFA Cup, set to be hosted in Bloemfontein, South Africa between 4 - 15 June.

This year's edition carries even more significance for 8 of the 14 participating nations, who will not only be aiming at lifting the regional title, but fine-tuning their squads ahead of two crucial CAF competitions set for later this year.

Angola, Botswana, Comoros, South Africa, Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe and East African invitational side, Tanzania head to the regional tournament with the aim of strategically using this competition to refine their tactics, assess squad depth, and build momentum this year's TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.

Of the seven COSAFA nations that have qualified for the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON, only South Africa and Zambia have went on to lift to continental crown, while East African nation, Tanzania are yet to lift the coveted TotalEnergies CAF AFCON title.

South Africa, drawn in Group A alongside Zimbabwe and Mozambique, will be eager to make the most of home advantage.

Coach Hugo Broos, who guided Bafana Bafana to an impressive podium finish in Cote d'Ivoire last year has emphasised the importance of squad rotation, and the COSAFA Cup provides the perfect setting to test different combinations.

Zimbabwe, returning to the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON finals after missing the last edition, will focus on squad cohesion and tactical discipline. Mozambique, last year's COSAFA Cup bronze medallists, will aim to sharpen their attacking play and defensive organization.

Angola, Botswana, and Zambia find themselves in Group D of the COSAFA Cup, making it one of the most competitive pools that will work toward their advantage in their fine-tuning of their squads.

Angola, the defending COSAFA champions, will want to ensure their defensive stability matches their offensive prowess. Botswana, eager to make a statement, will focus on improving their attacking efficiency and defensive resilience.

Zambia, a former TotalEnergies CAF AFCON champion (2012), has a rich history in the competition and will look to use their experience to gain an edge.

Comoros and Tanzania, drawn together in Group C, will also benefit from the COSAFA Cup experience. Comoros, a rising force in African football, will aim to strengthen their squad chemistry and tactical discipline.

Tanzania's inclusion in the tournament adds an interesting dynamic, as they are preparing for both the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON and CAF African Nations Championship later in the year.

Beyond individual team preparations, the COSAFA Cup serves as a platform for players to showcase their talent and stake their claim for a spot in the final AFCON squads.

Coaches will have the chance to experiment with formations, test new combinations, and assess their squad's adaptability under tournament conditions. The intensity of the matches will provide a realistic preview of the challenges awaiting them in Morocco.