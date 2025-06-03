Namibia Advised to Follow Norway's Oil Sector Strategy

As the third Namibia Oil and Gas Conference (NOGC) 2025 is set to take place, the country has been advised to follow in Norway's steps to maximise full benefits from the oil and gas industry.

Clemens von Doderer, resident representative of the Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF) in Namibia, says Norway is one of the countries that have done a good job at making sure the country's oil benefits all citizens and leads to real economic growth.

He was speaking during the media launch of the third NOGC yesterday.

"Norway is one example Namibia can look at, and one of the countries that have had success when it comes to the oil and gas sector," said Von Doderer.

This year's conference will focus on concrete conversations about infrastructure, investment, and local participation.

The conference is set to take place from 12 to 15 August in Windhoek, with a focus on positioning the country as a future leader in oil, gas, and broader energy development.

Paulo Coelho, spokesperson of the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor), said this year's theme, 'From Exploration to Action: Positioning Namibia as the Next Energy Frontier', reflects a deliberate attempt to move from resource discovery to industry development.

"We are now focused on taking real steps to grow the industry and place Namibia at the centre of the global energy stage," said Coelho. "We urge young Namibians - students, entrepreneurs, early-career professionals - to engage, learn, and get involved."

The conference will hold a supplier and local content masterclass which aims to help local businesses understand how to become suppliers to major operators.

On August 13 and 14, the conference will hold a dedicated technical programme for the first time. It is expected to cover new industry trends, research findings, and regulatory shifts.

On the final day, the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) will host a business matching event aimed at connecting Namibian companies with potential investors.

"The initiative is intended to create more structured engagement between international stakeholders and the local private sector," said Coelho.

Jesaya Hano-Oshike, deputy chairperson of the Economic Association of Namibia (EAN), said the conference is growing in both attendance and scope.

"NOGC saw a 52% increase in exhibition space and a 40% rise in participants from 2023 to 2024," Hano-Oshike said.

He said the conference has grown again to allow more small and medium enterprises and new market entrants to showcase their work.

The organisers said the 2024 edition hosted over 1 000 delegates from 35 countries, including 71 speakers and 42 exhibitors.

Hano-Oshike added that this year's event will also introduce a mentorship platform and will designate part of the public exhibitor entrance fees to support a selected youth beneficiary.

"There's an urgent need to move beyond talk and start implementing tangible, long-term benefits for Namibians," he said.

NIPDB strategy and branding executive director Margareth Gustavo said the agency's approach for 2025 will focus on three areas: unlocking investment-ready supply chains, increasing local industrial participation, and improving youth employment through skills development.

"The future of Namibia's oil and gas industry is not offshore. It is here onshore - in our people, our businesses and our ambitions,"said Gustavo.

The event is being hosted by the EAN, in collaboration with the NIPDB and the HSF, and has the backing of Namcor and SNC Incorporated, and is endorsed by the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy.