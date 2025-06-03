Namibia: NCS Start Title Defence On a High

3 June 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The defending MTC Namibia Netball Premier League champions, Namibian Correctional Service (NCS), started the 2025 season on a high with a 70-15 victory over newly promoted Cuca Tops NC in Windhoek on Saturday.

They followed it up on Sunday with another commanding performance, thrashing Otjozondjupa Nampol NC 46-18 to remain unbeaten and top the log after two rounds.

Speaking after their first win, NCS vice captain Mwale Malenamaswe said despite the scoreline, the team doesn't take any opponent lightly

"The game, I wouldn't say it was easy because every team that comes across us gives us their A game. Cuca Tops is not a bad team, they're good. I feel like today's match was like a welcome or a warm-up for their entrance into the Premier League, and I'm looking forward to what they can bring to the table,"she said.

She also acknowledged the pressure of being title holders

"We are the defending champions, and I know the pressure is on our shoulders. So we are going to try our level best to perform at our utmost best to make sure that we win the title again."

Elsewhere, Unam Ogongo NC also made a perfect start to their campaign, beating Afrocat Lions 36-30 in the opening round before seeing off Eastern Chiefs 35-28 in their second match.

Mighty Gunners NC maintained their winning run with a 39-22 win over UNAM Jaguars in Round 1, followed by a narrow 43-39 victory over Tigers NC on Sunday.

Extreme Eagles NC are another team with a 100% record after edging Wanderers NC 36-32 in their opener and beating Afrocat Lions 35-28 in Round 2. Wanderers, meanwhile, bounced back from their opening defeat with a solid 51-37 win over Cuca Tops.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.