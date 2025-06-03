Namibia: NCS Start Title Defence On a High

The defending MTC Namibia Netball Premier League champions, Namibian Correctional Service (NCS), started the 2025 season on a high with a 70-15 victory over newly promoted Cuca Tops NC in Windhoek on Saturday.

They followed it up on Sunday with another commanding performance, thrashing Otjozondjupa Nampol NC 46-18 to remain unbeaten and top the log after two rounds.

Speaking after their first win, NCS vice captain Mwale Malenamaswe said despite the scoreline, the team doesn't take any opponent lightly

"The game, I wouldn't say it was easy because every team that comes across us gives us their A game. Cuca Tops is not a bad team, they're good. I feel like today's match was like a welcome or a warm-up for their entrance into the Premier League, and I'm looking forward to what they can bring to the table,"she said.

She also acknowledged the pressure of being title holders

"We are the defending champions, and I know the pressure is on our shoulders. So we are going to try our level best to perform at our utmost best to make sure that we win the title again."

Elsewhere, Unam Ogongo NC also made a perfect start to their campaign, beating Afrocat Lions 36-30 in the opening round before seeing off Eastern Chiefs 35-28 in their second match.

Mighty Gunners NC maintained their winning run with a 39-22 win over UNAM Jaguars in Round 1, followed by a narrow 43-39 victory over Tigers NC on Sunday.

Extreme Eagles NC are another team with a 100% record after edging Wanderers NC 36-32 in their opener and beating Afrocat Lions 35-28 in Round 2. Wanderers, meanwhile, bounced back from their opening defeat with a solid 51-37 win over Cuca Tops.