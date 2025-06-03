Namibia: Hardap Governor Mcnab Urges Action On Youth Joblessness, Education Gaps During Minister's Visit

3 June 2025
Hardap governor Riaan McNab has highlighted youth unemployment, limited tertiary access, and training centre shortages during a visit by education minister Sanet Steenkamp as ongoing challenges in the region.

He said this during the minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture's first official courtesy visit to the region.

McNab called for stronger collaboration between national and regional structures to address these systemic issues.

Steenkamp's visit aimed to assess the current state of education, youth development, sport, and cultural programmes in the region.

Steenkamp also visited sport facilities and local institutions meant for re-evaluating the ministry's impact in the region.

"I had a highly successful afternoon at the Kai//Ganaxab Youth Skills Development Centre just 15km outside Mariental. We will transform it into a fully fledged, accredited technical and vocational education and training centre," she said.

