Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Commends Ndf At 35th Anniversary Event

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Monday joined members of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) in celebrating the force's 35th anniversary at the Grootfontein Military Base.

Nandi-Ndaitwah is the commander-in-chief of the NDF, which comprises the army, navy, and air force.

She highlighted the force's establishment on 2 June 1990 by founding president Sam Nujoma.

This included the integration of combatants from the People's Liberation Army of Namibia (PLAN) and its former adversaries from the South-West Africa Territory Force (SWATF).

"This integration formed the NDF after years of bloody battles between the two warring forces," she said.

The president emphasised that from its humble beginnings, the NDF has evolved into a formidable and professional force which is well-prepared to tackle the challenges of the 21st century.

She said Monday's celebrations not only served as a reflection on the NDF's successes and challenges, but also symbolised national unity.

Nandi-Ndaitwah urged NDF members to maintain their pride and unity in defending the motherland.

"Having accepted to become a member of the force, you have also accepted to forfeit some of your rights on behalf of the nation, which means as members of the force, you are on duty 24 hours a day and throughout the year," she said.

She said becoming a member signifies serious dedication, which includes operating under difficult circumstances and even making the ultimate sacrifice for the country and its people.

Furthermore, the president cautioned NDF members to uphold professional conduct, warning against actions that could compromise national security.

She advised them to channel any issues through established lines of command and structures.

Nandi-Ndaitwah also commended the NDF members for their assistance to civilians during national disasters and their significant contributions to international peacekeeping missions.

The ceremony concluded with the president conferring medals upon 14 military star generals, recognising their outstanding conduct in duty.

The event also featured aerial performances by fighter jets and demonstrations of specialised military equipment and ballistic missile launchers.