Somalia: Aussom Denies That a Helicopter Was Shot Down At Xawaadley Area By Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu — The African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) confirms that Burundian troops stationed at Xawaadley Forward Operating Base, northeast of the capital, Mogadishu, have been safely evacuated due to heavy flooding in the area.

During the evacuation on Monday, one of the helicopters experienced a technical malfunction. However, despite this challenge, the pilots skilfully manoeuvred the aircraft to land safely.

All troops and crew have been successfully evacuated to the nearest military base, and no casualties have been reported.

AUSSOM commends the Burundian soldiers for their preparedness, which ensured a smooth and safe evacuation.

"We commend the swift action of the AUSSOM Burundian troops during the delicate operation and we reaffirm our continued support to the people and the Federal Government of Somalia in mitigating the effects of the flooding," said Kareem Adebayo, the Acting Special Representative of the African Union Commission Chairperson (SRCC) for Somalia.