Somalia: Aussom Denies That a Helicopter Was Shot Down At Xawaadley Area By Al-Shabaab

3 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) confirms that Burundian troops stationed at Xawaadley Forward Operating Base, northeast of the capital, Mogadishu, have been safely evacuated due to heavy flooding in the area.

During the evacuation on Monday, one of the helicopters experienced a technical malfunction. However, despite this challenge, the pilots skilfully manoeuvred the aircraft to land safely.

All troops and crew have been successfully evacuated to the nearest military base, and no casualties have been reported.

AUSSOM commends the Burundian soldiers for their preparedness, which ensured a smooth and safe evacuation.

"We commend the swift action of the AUSSOM Burundian troops during the delicate operation and we reaffirm our continued support to the people and the Federal Government of Somalia in mitigating the effects of the flooding," said Kareem Adebayo, the Acting Special Representative of the African Union Commission Chairperson (SRCC) for Somalia.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.